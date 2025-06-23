Monday, June 23rd 2025
Intel Prepares Marketing Layoffs, Accenture to Take Over Marketing Business
Intel is reportedly rethinking its marketing strategy as the business prepares for an overhaul. Intel's CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, is preparing to lay off Intel's marketing division and outsource the entire marketing effort to Accenture, a business consulting and professional services company. As one of the largest service companies, Accenture will utilize AI to extract information and design new marketing campaigns for Intel, thereby bypassing Intel's internal marketing department. As Oregon Live reports, the final decision will be made on July 11, when the marketing department employees will receive the final notification of their layoff.Source: Oregon Live
This strategic restructuring is all part of an effort to better connect with customers, as Intel's previous marketing campaigns failed to do so. This has been evident in the company's recent trend of declining revenues and market share losses, as AMD and NVIDIA have managed to secure a significant share of revenues in both the data center and client spaces. Late last week, Accenture reported it is consolidating its services in Strategy, Consulting, Song, Technology, and Operations into a singular unit called Reinvention Services. "AI can help us analyze large amounts of information faster, automate routine tasks, personalize customer experiences, and make smarter business decisions," said management to Intel's marketing department, adding that "Our goal is to empower teams with more time to focus on strategic, creative and high-impact work by automating repetitive or time-consuming tasks." If the July 11 verdict comes as a green light for Accenture outsourcing, this Reinvention Services unit will be the new Intel marketing operator, alongside AI for some basic tasks.
This strategic restructuring is all part of an effort to better connect with customers, as Intel's previous marketing campaigns failed to do so. This has been evident in the company's recent trend of declining revenues and market share losses, as AMD and NVIDIA have managed to secure a significant share of revenues in both the data center and client spaces. Late last week, Accenture reported it is consolidating its services in Strategy, Consulting, Song, Technology, and Operations into a singular unit called Reinvention Services. "AI can help us analyze large amounts of information faster, automate routine tasks, personalize customer experiences, and make smarter business decisions," said management to Intel's marketing department, adding that "Our goal is to empower teams with more time to focus on strategic, creative and high-impact work by automating repetitive or time-consuming tasks." If the July 11 verdict comes as a green light for Accenture outsourcing, this Reinvention Services unit will be the new Intel marketing operator, alongside AI for some basic tasks.
21 Comments on Intel Prepares Marketing Layoffs, Accenture to Take Over Marketing Business
And here comes another intel share price drops...
Intel has become such a joke.
There is so much wrong in this statement especially the part about AIs writing ‘songs’. More like Intel inside out given how badly this is gonna go.
Think about that for a bit.
They don't need a marketing department and should not even outsource one.
Word of mouth and legit review sites is all you need to market your product.
That said, having seen how Arrow Lake desktop was marketted, it's hard to imagine doing worse. Arrow Lake was hyped up as a gaming CPU when the goal should've been managing expectations. Then we were told its gaming performance would be "fixed". Today, the reputation is so bad that the 265K is sold for $260 ($240 at Microcenter), which as a gaming CPU is a good value and as a productivity CPU is a steal. And Arrow Lake mobile is superior to Zen 5 mobile offerings but no one knows that.
Seems weird to outsource something you've spent 40 years making sure it's front and centre for people to buy. is it " Intel Inside"?
There are all sorts of mediocre products that are successful almost entirely because of their marketing. Look at all the terrible/mediocre youtube sponsored products like FÜM, Airup, Raycon. Apple products in the late 90's were mediocre at best, but with good marketing they survived.
Not only all that, but the marketing department is the department that reaches out to those review sites(and vice versa) for the products to get reviewed in the first place. They make the slides for product announcements. They design the retail boxes.
Without marketing department for products, Retail stores would just be full of plain cardboard boxes with a product number on them.
If you have good products people will come to you.
Of course today there are other parameters that move stocks higher, but 6.35% is too high to be just that.
PS
Intel (INTC) Jumps 5% on AI Deal With Accenture to Slash Marketing Costs