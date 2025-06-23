Monday, June 23rd 2025

Intel Prepares Marketing Layoffs, Accenture to Take Over Marketing Business

AleksandarK
Intel is reportedly rethinking its marketing strategy as the business prepares for an overhaul. Intel's CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, is preparing to lay off Intel's marketing division and outsource the entire marketing effort to Accenture, a business consulting and professional services company. As one of the largest service companies, Accenture will utilize AI to extract information and design new marketing campaigns for Intel, thereby bypassing Intel's internal marketing department. As Oregon Live reports, the final decision will be made on July 11, when the marketing department employees will receive the final notification of their layoff.

This strategic restructuring is all part of an effort to better connect with customers, as Intel's previous marketing campaigns failed to do so. This has been evident in the company's recent trend of declining revenues and market share losses, as AMD and NVIDIA have managed to secure a significant share of revenues in both the data center and client spaces. Late last week, Accenture reported it is consolidating its services in Strategy, Consulting, Song, Technology, and Operations into a singular unit called Reinvention Services. "AI can help us analyze large amounts of information faster, automate routine tasks, personalize customer experiences, and make smarter business decisions," said management to Intel's marketing department, adding that "Our goal is to empower teams with more time to focus on strategic, creative and high-impact work by automating repetitive or time-consuming tasks." If the July 11 verdict comes as a green light for Accenture outsourcing, this Reinvention Services unit will be the new Intel marketing operator, alongside AI for some basic tasks.
Source: Oregon Live

#1
ixi
You don't win customers through ads, intel top people thinking like apes, lol.


And here comes another intel share price drops...
#2
Jermelescu
They might as well do their marketing via word of mouth. Accenture is one of the most useless companies that has ever existed on this planet.
#3
Apocalypsee
Outsourcing marketing to other company but done by AI lol why don't they do that by themself?
#4
mahirzukic2
ApocalypseeOutsourcing marketing to other company but done by AI lol why don't they do that by themself?
Yeah, especially since they have AI cards of their own. :laugh:

Intel has become such a joke.
#5
Fourstaff
I don't think there will be any difference with this move ... Intel's marketing is really weak at the moment and I don't see how Accenture is going to be able to turn it around. In this corner of the world, people care only about raw performance and perf/watt, no amount of marketing budget will change those 2 metric.
#6
Daven
“Accenture reported it is consolidating its services in Strategy, Consulting, Song, Technology, and Operations into a singular unit called Reinvention Services.”

There is so much wrong in this statement especially the part about AIs writing ‘songs’. More like Intel inside out given how badly this is gonna go.
#7
TheinsanegamerN
Accenture used to be part of Arthur Anderson.

Think about that for a bit.
#8
Quicks
Ads don't make a better product.

They don't need a marketing department and should not even outsource one.

Word of mouth and legit review sites is all you need to market your product.
#9
Eternit
So they will outsource marketing to Accenture and soon they will outsource the rest of the manufacturing to TSMC. They need to find out where to outsource architecture design. Then they will be able to layoff everyone but the board.
#10
Daven
EternitSo they will outsource marketing to Accenture and soon they will outsource the rest of the manufacturing to TSMC. They need to find out where to outsource architecture design. Then they will be able to layoff everyone but the board.
Lol! They could outsource chip design to Apple and then the irony meter will hit 11.
#11
TechLurker
DavenLol! They could outsource chip design to Apple and then the irony meter will hit 11.
Would be equally funny if they ended up just outsourcing to AMD, and even paying AMD to take their architectural staff to facilitate designing of Intel-Ryzens. In exchange, AMD gets to integrate QuickSync into their GPUs and iGPUs to better compete with NVIDIA in terms of media encoding/decoding.
#12
phanbuey
They went through ACT in 2016, rehired like crazy, completely missed demand on fabs and products... then fired everyone again - they lost so much talent... so not sure how they're going to recover.
#13
DudeBeFishing
Outsource? Just hire me. I can make bigger number better charts and send them out to distributors, OEMs, and hardware reviewers.
#14
Squared
Outsourcing shows a lack of ability to see consequences. Intel employees should know Intel products and customers best. A third party doesn't and also isn't invested in your success.

That said, having seen how Arrow Lake desktop was marketted, it's hard to imagine doing worse. Arrow Lake was hyped up as a gaming CPU when the goal should've been managing expectations. Then we were told its gaming performance would be "fixed". Today, the reputation is so bad that the 265K is sold for $260 ($240 at Microcenter), which as a gaming CPU is a good value and as a productivity CPU is a steal. And Arrow Lake mobile is superior to Zen 5 mobile offerings but no one knows that.
#15
vbq7qK68eyYAH4iR
Mere Mortal
Does Intel really need "marketing" for its new processors? Can't you just continue the Intel inside marketing and sticklers, to drive adoption?

Seems weird to outsource something you've spent 40 years making sure it's front and centre for people to buy. is it " Intel Inside"?
#16
EatingDirt
QuicksAds don't make a better product.

They don't need a marketing department and should not even outsource one.

Word of mouth and legit review sites is all you need to market your product.
No marketing department? Not sure if you realize how ridiculous what you just typed was.

There are all sorts of mediocre products that are successful almost entirely because of their marketing. Look at all the terrible/mediocre youtube sponsored products like FÜM, Airup, Raycon. Apple products in the late 90's were mediocre at best, but with good marketing they survived.

Not only all that, but the marketing department is the department that reaches out to those review sites(and vice versa) for the products to get reviewed in the first place. They make the slides for product announcements. They design the retail boxes.

Without marketing department for products, Retail stores would just be full of plain cardboard boxes with a product number on them.
#17
Daven
EatingDirtNo marketing department? Not sure if you realize how ridiculous what you just typed was.

There are all sorts of mediocre products that are successful almost entirely because of their marketing. Look at all the terrible/mediocre youtube sponsored products like FÜM, Airup, Raycon. Apple products in the late 90's were mediocre at best, but with good marketing they survived.

Not only all that, but the marketing department is the department that reaches out to those review sites(and vice versa) for the products to get reviewed in the first place. They make the slides for product announcements. They design the retail boxes.

Without marketing department for products, Retail stores would just be full of plain cardboard boxes with a product number on them.
I'm guessing that outsourcing marketing so that Intel has no marketing department means just employees. The outsourced marketing department will make up all the art, slogans and 'songs' apparently and Intel would still print all the boxes, buy the advertising time on TV, etc.
#18
Quicks
EatingDirtNo marketing department? Not sure if you realize how ridiculous what you just typed was.

There are all sorts of mediocre products that are successful almost entirely because of their marketing. Look at all the terrible/mediocre youtube sponsored products like FÜM, Airup, Raycon. Apple products in the late 90's were mediocre at best, but with good marketing they survived.

Not only all that, but the marketing department is the department that reaches out to those review sites(and vice versa) for the products to get reviewed in the first place. They make the slides for product announcements. They design the retail boxes.

Without marketing department for products, Retail stores would just be full of plain cardboard boxes with a product number on them.
You don't need a marketing department to do the basics. Intel is a huge company and has been around for decades everyone already know who they are and what they do.

If you have good products people will come to you.
#19
kondamin
QuicksAds don't make a better product.

They don't need a marketing department and should not even outsource one.

Word of mouth and legit review sites is all you need to market your product.
That’s how you reach people like us, people that buy computers or have people that buy computers in numbers that matter play golf and are motivated by other things than facts
#20
Paganstomp
So many corporate failures began with new ideas that fell through and lead them to ruin. Alias.
#21
john_
Intel's marketing was top marketing as long as Intel was paying left and right companies to only or mostly use Intel products and tech sites to promote Intel and bash AMD. From last summer when Intel's financial problems became obvious and huge and threatening for the company, forcing Intel to even cut free fruits and free coffee for it's employees, tech sites started changing their tune, becoming less hostile towards AMD. Was this coincidental? Maybe? Maybe sites decided that their best interest was to go with the company that has the upper hand today, or maybe some cash flows gone dry. If execs came to the conclusion that their marketing department underperforms without money to spend left and right, I guess their marketing department failed the last 12 months to prove it's importance. And when the marketing department fails to justify it's existence to the execs of the company they are part of, how can someone trust them to promote the company's products?
ixiAnd here comes another intel share price drops...
Investors in Intel see any workforce cut as an expense that is cut, so....

Of course today there are other parameters that move stocks higher, but 6.35% is too high to be just that.

PS
Intel (INTC) Jumps 5% on AI Deal With Accenture to Slash Marketing Costs
Under CEO Lip-Bu Tan, Intel is shifting toward automation and digital transformation to regain profitability. The company spent $856 million on advertising in 2024, with broader administrative expenses totaling $5.5 billion. Executives hope the outsourcing arrangement will reduce these figures significantly.
