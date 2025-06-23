Intel Prepares Marketing Layoffs, Accenture to Take Over Marketing Business

#1 ixi

You don't win customers through ads, intel top people thinking like apes, lol.





And here comes another intel share price drops... Posted on Jun 23rd 2025, 3:15

#2 Jermelescu

They might as well do their marketing via word of mouth. Accenture is one of the most useless companies that has ever existed on this planet. Posted on Jun 23rd 2025, 3:19

#3 Apocalypsee

Outsourcing marketing to other company but done by AI lol why don't they do that by themself? Posted on Jun 23rd 2025, 3:51

#4 mahirzukic2

Apocalypsee Outsourcing marketing to other company but done by AI lol why don't they do that by themself? Yeah, especially since they have AI cards of their own. :laugh:

Intel has become such a joke.



Posted on Jun 23rd 2025, 4:05

#5 Fourstaff

I don't think there will be any difference with this move ... Intel's marketing is really weak at the moment and I don't see how Accenture is going to be able to turn it around. In this corner of the world, people care only about raw performance and perf/watt, no amount of marketing budget will change those 2 metric. Posted on Jun 23rd 2025, 4:09

#6 Daven





"Accenture reported it is consolidating its services in Strategy, Consulting, Song, Technology, and Operations into a singular unit called Reinvention Services." There is so much wrong in this statement especially the part about AIs writing 'songs'. More like Intel inside out given how badly this is gonna go. Posted on Jun 23rd 2025, 5:38

#7 TheinsanegamerN

Accenture used to be part of Arthur Anderson.



Think about that for a bit. Posted on Jun 23rd 2025, 7:11

#8 Quicks

Ads don't make a better product.



They don't need a marketing department and should not even outsource one.



Word of mouth and legit review sites is all you need to market your product. Posted on Jun 23rd 2025, 7:17

#9 Eternit

So they will outsource marketing to Accenture and soon they will outsource the rest of the manufacturing to TSMC. They need to find out where to outsource architecture design. Then they will be able to layoff everyone but the board. Posted on Jun 23rd 2025, 7:27

#10 Daven

Eternit So they will outsource marketing to Accenture and soon they will outsource the rest of the manufacturing to TSMC. They need to find out where to outsource architecture design. Then they will be able to layoff everyone but the board. Lol! They could outsource chip design to Apple and then the irony meter will hit 11. Posted on Jun 23rd 2025, 7:59

#11 TechLurker

Daven Lol! They could outsource chip design to Apple and then the irony meter will hit 11. Would be equally funny if they ended up just outsourcing to AMD, and even paying AMD to take their architectural staff to facilitate designing of Intel-Ryzens. In exchange, AMD gets to integrate QuickSync into their GPUs and iGPUs to better compete with NVIDIA in terms of media encoding/decoding. Posted on Jun 23rd 2025, 8:21

#12 phanbuey

They went through ACT in 2016, rehired like crazy, completely missed demand on fabs and products... then fired everyone again - they lost so much talent... so not sure how they're going to recover. Posted on Jun 23rd 2025, 8:26

#13 DudeBeFishing

Outsource? Just hire me. I can make bigger number better charts and send them out to distributors, OEMs, and hardware reviewers. Posted on Jun 23rd 2025, 9:19

#14 Squared

Outsourcing shows a lack of ability to see consequences. Intel employees should know Intel products and customers best. A third party doesn't and also isn't invested in your success.



That said, having seen how Arrow Lake desktop was marketted, it's hard to imagine doing worse. Arrow Lake was hyped up as a gaming CPU when the goal should've been managing expectations. Then we were told its gaming performance would be "fixed". Today, the reputation is so bad that the 265K is sold for $260 ($240 at Microcenter), which as a gaming CPU is a good value and as a productivity CPU is a steal. And Arrow Lake mobile is superior to Zen 5 mobile offerings but no one knows that. Posted on Jun 23rd 2025, 9:31

#15 vbq7qK68eyYAH4iR

Mere Mortal Does Intel really need "marketing" for its new processors? Can't you just continue the Intel inside marketing and sticklers, to drive adoption?



is it " Intel Inside"? Posted on Jun 23rd 2025, 9:56

#16 EatingDirt

Quicks Ads don't make a better product.



They don't need a marketing department and should not even outsource one.



Word of mouth and legit review sites is all you need to market your product. No marketing department? Not sure if you realize how ridiculous what you just typed was.



There are all sorts of mediocre products that are successful almost entirely because of their marketing. Look at all the terrible/mediocre youtube sponsored products like FÜM, Airup, Raycon. Apple products in the late 90's were mediocre at best, but with good marketing they survived.



Not only all that, but the marketing department is the department that reaches out to those review sites(and vice versa) for the products to get reviewed in the first place. They make the slides for product announcements. They design the retail boxes.



Without marketing department for products, Retail stores would just be full of plain cardboard boxes with a product number on them. Posted on Jun 23rd 2025, 10:18

#17 Daven

EatingDirt No marketing department? Not sure if you realize how ridiculous what you just typed was.



There are all sorts of mediocre products that are successful almost entirely because of their marketing. Look at all the terrible/mediocre youtube sponsored products like FÜM, Airup, Raycon. Apple products in the late 90's were mediocre at best, but with good marketing they survived.



Not only all that, but the marketing department is the department that reaches out to those review sites(and vice versa) for the products to get reviewed in the first place. They make the slides for product announcements. They design the retail boxes.



Without marketing department for products, Retail stores would just be full of plain cardboard boxes with a product number on them. I'm guessing that outsourcing marketing so that Intel has no marketing department means just employees. The outsourced marketing department will make up all the art, slogans and 'songs' apparently and Intel would still print all the boxes, buy the advertising time on TV, etc. Posted on Jun 23rd 2025, 11:12

#18 Quicks

EatingDirt No marketing department? Not sure if you realize how ridiculous what you just typed was.



There are all sorts of mediocre products that are successful almost entirely because of their marketing. Look at all the terrible/mediocre youtube sponsored products like FÜM, Airup, Raycon. Apple products in the late 90's were mediocre at best, but with good marketing they survived.



Not only all that, but the marketing department is the department that reaches out to those review sites(and vice versa) for the products to get reviewed in the first place. They make the slides for product announcements. They design the retail boxes.



Without marketing department for products, Retail stores would just be full of plain cardboard boxes with a product number on them. You don't need a marketing department to do the basics. Intel is a huge company and has been around for decades everyone already know who they are and what they do.



If you have good products people will come to you. Posted on Jun 24th 2025, 1:11

#19 kondamin

Quicks Ads don't make a better product.



They don't need a marketing department and should not even outsource one.



Word of mouth and legit review sites is all you need to market your product. That's how you reach people like us, people that buy computers or have people that buy computers in numbers that matter play golf and are motivated by other things than facts Posted on Jun 24th 2025, 1:41

#20 Paganstomp

So many corporate failures began with new ideas that fell through and lead them to ruin. Alias. Posted on Jun 24th 2025, 6:44