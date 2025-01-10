Maintained by Gabriel Ferraz:
"I'm a computer engineer from Brazil, with a passion for hardware, who started this project to catalog all SSDs out there. Special help was provided by my friend Riccardo Buonaurio. He helped me a lot in finding some information."
Below you will find a reference list of most solid-state-drives released in recent years.
|Model & Capacity
|Type
|Format
|Interface
|Released
|Controller
|DRAM
|
TLC
Samsung
176-layer
|M.2 2280
|PCIe 4.0 x4
|Aug 2022
|Samsung Pascal
|
1024 MB
(1 TB model)
|
TLC
Kioxia
112-layer
|M.2 2280
|PCIe 4.0 x4
|Feb 2022
|WD 20-82-10081
|
DRAM-less
(64 MB HMB)
|
TLC
Samsung
128-layer
|M.2 2280
|PCIe 4.0 x4
|Sep 2020
|Samsung Elpis
|
1024 MB
(1 TB model)
|
QLC
Micron
176-layer
|M.2 2280
|PCIe 4.0 x4
|May 2022
|Phison E21T
|
DRAM-less
(64 MB HMB)
|
TLC
Samsung
128-layer
|M.2 2280
|PCIe 4.0 x4
|Sep 2020
|Samsung Elpis
|
1024 MB
(1 TB model)
|
TLC
Kioxia
112-layer
|M.2 2280
|PCIe 4.0 x4
|May 2022
|WD Triton MP16+
|
1024 MB
(1 TB model)
|
TLC
Samsung
128-layer
|M.2 2280
|PCIe 4.0 x4
|2022
|88SS1322
|
DRAM-less
(64 MB HMB)
|
TLC
Micron
176-layer
|M.2 2280
|PCIe 4.0 x4
|Oct 2021
|Phison E18
|
1024 MB
(1 TB model)
|
TLC
Micron
232-layer
|M.2 2280
|PCIe 4.0 x4
|Oct 2023
|Phison E25
|
1024 MB
(1 TB model)
|
TLC
Kioxia
112-layer
|M.2 2280
|PCIe 4.0 x4
|Jun 2023
|WD 20-82-10082
|
DRAM-less
(200 MB HMB)
|
TLC
Micron
176-layer
|M.2 2280
|PCIe 4.0 x4
|Oct 2021
|Phison E18
|
1024 MB
(1 TB model)
|
TLC
Samsung
92-layer
|M.2 2280
|PCIe 3.0 x4
|Feb 2019
|Samsung Phoenix
|
1024 MB
(1 TB model)
|
QLC
Micron
176-layer
|M.2 2280
|PCIe 3.0 x4
|May 2022
|Phison E21T
|
DRAM-less
(64 MB HMB)
|
TLC
Samsung
128-layer
|2.5"
|SATA 6 Gbps
|Jan 2021
|Samsung MKX Metis
|
1024 MB
(1 TB model)
|
TLC
Samsung
92-layer
|M.2 2280
|PCIe 3.0 x4
|2020
|Samsung Phoenix
|
1024 MB
(1 TB model)
|
TLC
Micron
176-layer
|2.5"
|SATA 6 Gbps
|2022
|SM2259H
|
512 MB
(1 TB model)
|
TLC
Samsung
64-layer
|M.2 2280
|PCIe 3.0 x4
|Aug 2017
|Samsung Phoenix
|
1024 MB
(1 TB model)
|
TLC
YMTC
232-layer
|M.2 2280
|PCIe 4.0 x4
|2023
|MAP1602A
|
DRAM-less
(32 MB HMB)
|
TLC
Kioxia
112-layer
|M.2 2230
|PCIe 4.0 x4
|May 2022
|WD 20-82-10081
|
DRAM-less
(64 MB HMB)
|
TLC
Samsung
236-layer
|M.2 2280
|PCIe 4.0 x4
|2023
|Samsung Pascal
|
2048 MB
(2 TB model)
|
TLC
Kioxia
112-layer
|M.2 2280
|PCIe 4.0 x4
|May 2022
|WD Triton MP16+
|
1024 MB
(1 TB model)
|
TLC
YMTC
232-layer
|M.2 2280
|PCIe 4.0 x4
|2022
|MAP1602A
|
DRAM-less
(32 MB HMB)
|
TLC
Samsung
236-layer
|M.2 2280
|PCIe 5.0 x2
|Sep 2024
|Samsung Piccolo
|
DRAM-less
(64 MB HMB)
|
TLC
SK Hynix
176-layer
|M.2 2280
|PCIe 4.0 x4
|May 2022
|Aries
|
1024 MB
(1 TB model)
|
QLC
Kioxia
162-layer
|M.2 2280
|PCIe 4.0 x4
|Aug 2024
|SM2268XT2
|
DRAM-less
(64 MB HMB)
|
TLC
Micron
96-layer
|M.2 2280
|PCIe 3.0 x4
|Mar 2021
|IG5216
|
DRAM-less
(64 MB HMB)
|
TLC
Samsung
133-layer
|M.2 2280
|PCIe 4.0 x4
|2024
|Samsung Piccolo
|
DRAM-less
(64 MB HMB)
|
TLC
Samsung
48-layer
|M.2 2280
|PCIe 3.0 x4
|2017
|Samsung Polaris
|
1024 MB
(1 TB model)
|
TLC
Micron
176-layer
|M.2 2280
|PCIe 4.0 x4
|2021
|IG5236
|
1024 MB
(1 TB model)