Maintained by Gabriel Ferraz:
"I'm a computer engineer from Brazil, with a passion for hardware, who started this project to catalog all SSDs out there. Special help was provided by my friend Riccardo Buonaurio. He helped me a lot in finding some information."

Below you will find a reference list of most solid-state-drives released in recent years.

or
Manufacturer
Acer (32) ADATA (93) Addlink (32) Aigo (3) AMD (2) Anaconda (8) Aorus (26) Apacer (16) Apple (2) Asgard (7) Asura (4) ASUS (4) ASUS ROG (1) Ayaneo (1) Biostar (5) Biwin (5) CFD Gaming (3) Colorful (2) Corsair (69) Crucial (124) DapuStor (20) Dera (8) Digifast (7) Digma (3) Drevo (2) Enmotus (2) Fanxiang (22) FlumeIO (6) Framework (1) Galax (12) Gigabyte (11) Goodram (4) HighPoint (1) Hikvision (24) HippStor (4) HP (28) HyperX (6) Inland (16) Intel (30) IRDM (22) Kingspec (20) Kingston (131) Kioxia (38) Klevv (16) Kodak (4) Kootion (1) Lenovo (1) Lexar (52) Longsys (6) Magix (4) Mancer (6) Mega Electronics Fastro (3) Memblaze (14) Meta (1) Micron (64) Microsoft (1) MiWhole (9) MLD (2) Movespeed (7) MSI (39) Mushkin (16) Neo Forza (6) Netac (41) Nextorage (9) OCZ (9) Orico (12) Patriot (48) Phison (15) Pichau (10) Plextor (23) PNY (38) Ramaxel (1) Raspberry Pi (2) Redragon (2) Reletech (28) RZX (1) Sabrent (43) Samsung (184) SanDisk (7) ScaleFlux (6) Seagate (76) Silicon Motion (2) Silicon Power (33) SK Hynix (30) Solidigm (24) Sony (6) SSD MW Informatica (1) SSD Peperaio (1) SSSTC (1) SSTC (6) Synology (2) Teamgroup (134) Teracle (2) TLET (1) Toshiba (8) Transcend (14) Union Memory (9) Valve (2) VisionTek (4) Western Digital (104) Wicgtyp (3) Xbox Series X (1) XPG (113) Xraydisk (1) Zadak (17) Zhitai (10) Zircon (10)
Flash Type
SLC (10) MLC (118) TLC (1819) QLC (219) pSLC (7) pTLC (QLC) (1) pQLC (PLC) (5) pMLC (TLC) (4) Unknown (20)
Form Factor
2.5" (511) M.2 2280 (1417) M.2 2242 (5) M.2 2230 (58) M.2 22110 (7) Add-In Card (34) Embedded (5) U.2 (144) U.3 (20) Unknown (2)
Interface
PCIe 2.0 x2 (1) PCIe 3.0 x2 (9) PCIe 3.0 x4 (606) PCIe 3.0 x8 (8) PCIe 4.0 x16 (2) PCIe 4.0 x4 (877) PCIe 4.0 x8 (4) PCIe 5.0 x16 (1) PCIe 5.0 x2 (3) PCIe 5.0 x4 (163) SAS 24 Gbps (6) SATA 3 Gbps (3) SATA 6 Gbps (516) Unknown (4)
Capacity
Under 64 GB (4) 64 GB .. 127 GB (34) 128 GB .. 239 GB (42) 240 GB .. 479 GB (262) 480 GB .. 999 GB (501) 1.0 TB .. 1.9 TB (606) 2.0 TB .. 3.9 TB (498) 4.0 TB .. 7.9 TB (198) 8.0 TB and more (58)
Released
2009 (1) 2010 (2) 2011 (8) 2012 (3) 2013 (15) 2014 (32) 2015 (32) 2016 (52) 2017 (38) 2018 (244) 2019 (227) 2020 (245) 2021 (343) 2022 (388) 2023 (298) 2024 (194) 2025 (1) Unknown (80)
Controller Manufacturer
Alibaba (3) Apple (2) CNEX Labs (1) DapuStor (12) Dera (8) Indilinx (10) InnoGrit (147) Intel (17) Intel-Broadcom (2) Kioxia (1) Kioxia-Marvell (3) LSI SandForce (1) Marvell (115) MaxioTech (176) Microchip Flashtech Microsemi (20) Micron (12) Phison (749) PMC-Sierra (7) Realtek (79) Samsung (183) ScaleFlux (6) Seagate (5) Silicon Motion (451) SK Hynix (41) Starblaze (2) TenaFE (18) Toshiba (4) Toshiba-Phison (2) Union Memory Ramaxel (10) WD (98) Yeestor (3) Unknown (15)
Controller
88NV1120 (2) 88SS1074 (44) 88SS1092 (6) 88SS1093 (9) 88SS1098 (11) 88SS1100 (1) 88SS1132 (5) 88SS1322 (3) 88SS5000 (1) 88SS9174 (4) 88SS9175 (3) 88SS9189 (13) 89HF16P04CG3 (7) 9AC01 (4) 9AC06 (1) Air M2 (1) Alistar (4) Aquarius (8) Aries (6) Atomos Prime (8) Barefoot 3 M00 (1) Barefoot 3 M10 (9) Bravera (12) Cepheus 2 (1) Cepheus Plus (1) CH29AE41AB0 (4) CNX-2670AA (1) DM01B2 (4) DM02A1 (3) DP616 (12) EMEI (8) EPIC (3) FX5016 (6) IG5216 (19) IG5220 (18) IG5236 (103) IG5666 (7) KBG40ZNS (4) M1 (1) MAP1202A-F1C (31) MAP1602A (110) MAP1608A-F3C (4) MAP1806A (2) MAS0902A-B2C (20) MAS1102B-B1C (9) MCX (4) NVMe 3016 (5) NVMe3108 (9) PC29AS21BA0 (2) PC29AS21CA0 (2) PC29AS21CB0 (7) Phison 13T (1) Phison E12 (70) Phison E12DC (4) Phison E12S (63) Phison E13 (19) Phison E13T (5) Phison E15 (9) Phison E16 (83) Phison E18 (158) Phison E18DC (5) Phison E19T (15) Phison E21T (73) Phison E25 (8) Phison E26 (83) Phison E27T (28) Phison E28 (1) Phison E31T (9) Phison E7 (3) Phison E8 (7) Phison S10 (13) Phison S11 (41) Phison S12 (26) Phison S12DC (7) Phison X1 (E20) (8) Phison X2 (10) Phoenix 8020 (10) PM8607 (4) PM8632A1-F3EI (2) Polaris 3 (13) RTS5733DMQ (6) RTS5735DLQ (2) RTS5762 (30) RTS5762DL (6) RTS5763DL (18) RTS5765DL (5) RTS5766DL (7) RTS5772DL (5) Samsung Eagle (3) Samsung ELAN (5) Samsung Elpis (19) Samsung MDX (5) Samsung MEX (10) Samsung MGX (6) Samsung MHX (3) Samsung MJX Maru (29) Samsung MKX Metis (19) Samsung Pablo (7) Samsung Pascal (12) Samsung Phoenix (21) Samsung Piccolo (6) Samsung PiccoloQ (1) Samsung Polaris (17) Samsung Preto (4) Samsung RGX (6) Samsung S3C2400 (1) Samsung UBX (2) Seagate 500021768 (5) SF-2281 (1) SH58800GG (3) SH87810AA (4) SK Hynix Cepheus (3) SK Hynix Quartz (3) SLNBX (2) SLNQG (2) SM2246EN (10) SM2256G (3) SM2258G (22) SM2258H (39) SM2258XT (54) SM2259H (21) SM2259XT (42) SM2259XT2 (11) SM2260 (4) SM2262ENG (66) SM2262G (20) SM2263EN (17) SM2263XT (44) SM2264F (18) SM2265 (6) SM2267 (6) SM2267XT (14) SM2268XT (12) SM2268XT2 (3) SM2269XT (32) SM2270 (2) SM2320G (1) SM2508 (4) Sony Titania II (1) STAR1000P (2) TC2200 (12) TC2201 (6) TC58NC1030GTB V2 (1) TC58NC1132GTC (3) TC58NCP090GSD (Phison E7) (2) WD 20-82-000292-B2 (1) WD 20-82-00700 (5) WD 20-82-007010 (2) WD 20-82-007011 (11) WD 20-82-00705 (6) WD 20-82-01008 (9) WD 20-82-10034-A1 (9) WD 20-82-10048 (9) WD 20-82-10051-A0 (4) WD 20-82-10081 (15) WD 20-82-10082 (4) WD A101-000125 Milpitas (3) WD Triton MP16+ (7) YS9082HC (2) YS9082HP (1) Zhenyue 510 (3) Unknown (15)
Flash Layers
Planar (102) 24-layer (2) 32-layer (51) 48-layer (30) 64-layer (438) 72-layer (9) 92-layer (11) 96-layer (443) 112-layer (133) 128-layer (239) 144-layer (33) 162-layer (52) 176-layer (334) 192-layer (5) 232-layer (217) 236-layer (16) 133-layer (7) 218-layer (9) 238-layer (17) 276-layer (4) Unknown (51)
Flash Manufacturer
Intel (44) Kioxia (561) Micron (888) Samsung (228) Sandisk (4) SanDisk (3) SK Hynix (116) Solidigm (2) SpecTek (29) Toshiba (27) YMTC (250) Unknown (51)
NAND Die
Intel 20 nm (1) Intel L74 (64M25) (25 nm) (2) Intel L84A (64M20A) (20 nm) (1) Intel L84C (64M20C) (20 nm) (1) Intel L85C (128M20C) (20nm) (1) Intel N28A (2) Intel N38A (31) Intel Q5171A (5) Kioxia BiCS3 (159) Kioxia BiCS4 (203) Kioxia BiCS4 XL-Flash (FSN9) (5) Kioxia BiCS5 (31) Kioxia BiCS5 (2-Planes) (85) Kioxia BiCS5 HDR (2-Planes) (17) Kioxia BiCS6 (52) Kioxia BiCS8 (9) Micron 16 nm (4) Micron B0KB FortisFlash (30) Micron B16A FortisFlash (58) Micron B17A FortisFlash (75) Micron B17A FortisMax (6) Micron B27A FortisFlash (51) Micron B27A FortisMax (8) Micron B27B FortisFlash (89) Micron B27B FortisMax (4) Micron B37R FortisFlash (11) Micron B47R FortisFlash (235) Micron B47R FortisMax (7) Micron B58R FortisFlash (102) Micron B58R FortisMax (18) Micron B68S FortisFlash (E-Die) (4) Micron L06B FortisFlash (8) Micron L63B 34nm (2) Micron L74A (25 nm) (4) Micron L84A B-Die (20 nm) (3) Micron L95B (16 nm) (33) Micron N18A FortisFlash (25) Micron N28A FortisFlash (61) Micron N48R FortisFlash (35) Micron N48R MediaFlash (13) Micron N58R FortisFlash (2) Samsung 14 nm (3) Samsung 19 nm (5) Samsung 21 nm (3) Samsung 27 nm (4) Samsung 32 nm (1) Samsung V-NAND V1 (2) Samsung V-NAND V2 (12) Samsung V-NAND V3 (24) Samsung V-NAND V4 (63) Samsung V-NAND V4 (K9GFGD8x0A A-Die) (12) Samsung V-NAND V5 (11) Samsung V-NAND V6 (B-Die) (36) Samsung V-NAND V6 (C-Die) (17) Samsung V-NAND V6 Prime (E-Die) (7) Samsung V-NAND V7 (5) Samsung V-NAND V7 (C-Die) (K93KGD8x0C) (2) Samsung V-NAND V8 (16) Samsung Z-NAND V1 (5) SanDisk 19 nm 4LC (3) Sandisk BiCS4 (4) SK Hynix 16 nm (4) SK Hynix V3 M-Die (H27EGLM) (1) SK Hynix V4 A-Die (H25FT4MA0) (9) SK Hynix V5 M-Die (H25FT4MM1) (4) SK Hynix V6 B-Die (H25FTB0) (41) SK Hynix V6 M-Die (H25GTM0) (3) SK Hynix V7 C-Die (H25FTC0) (37) SK Hynix V8 D-Die (H25FTD0) (17) Solidigm N38A (2) SpecTek B16A FortisFlash (3) SpecTek B17A (3) SpecTek B27A FortisFlash (7) SpecTek B27B FortisFlash (4) SpecTek B58R (1) SpecTek N18A FortisFlash (10) SpecTek N28A (1) Toshiba 15 nm (11) Toshiba 19 nm (16) YMTC (X3-6070) EMS (16) YMTC (X4-9070) (1) YMTC 98081A (X0-A030) (DBS) (1) YMTC BCT1B (X1-9050) (24) YMTC CDT1B (X2-9060) (114) YMTC CDT2A (X3-9060) (16) YMTC CEC1A (X2-6070) HUS (1) YMTC EET1A (X3-9070) (77) Unknown (51)
Flash Channels
2 Channels (75) 4 Channels (882) 8 Channels (1092) 10 Channels (2) 12 Channels (1) 16 Channels (113) 18 Channels (4) 17 Channels (10) Unknown (24)
DRAM Cache
Yes (1277) No (767) Unknown (159)
SLC Cache
Yes (1900) No (271) Unknown (32)
Sequential Write Speed
Under 100 MB/s (4) 100 .. 349 MB/s (56) 350 .. 499 MB/s (129) 500 .. 699 MB/s (344) 700 .. 999 MB/s (29) 1.0 .. 1.9 GB/s (263) 2.0 .. 3.9 GB/s (550) 4.0 .. 6.9 GB/s (612) 7.0 .. 9.9 GB/s (106) Above 10 GB/s (84) Unknown (26)
Sequential Read Speed
100 .. 349 MB/s (4) 350 .. 499 MB/s (18) 500 .. 699 MB/s (497) 700 .. 999 MB/s (4) 1.0 .. 1.9 GB/s (53) 2.0 .. 3.9 GB/s (617) 4.0 .. 6.9 GB/s (340) 7.0 .. 9.9 GB/s (501) Above 10 GB/s (149) Unknown (20)
Random IOPS Write
Under 50k IOPS (122) 50k .. 99k IOPS (362) 100k .. 199k IOPS (121) 200k .. 499k IOPS (440) 500k .. 1M IOPS (524) Above 1M IOPS (245) Unknown (389)
Random IOPS Read
Under 50k IOPS (60) 50k .. 99k IOPS (372) 100k .. 199k IOPS (129) 200k .. 499k IOPS (464) 500k .. 1M IOPS (443) Above 1M IOPS (341) Unknown (394)
Power Idle
Under 0.05 W (141) 0.05 W .. 0.5 W (362) 0.5 W .. 1.0 W (178) 1 W .. 2 W (176) Above 2 W (171) Unknown (1175)
Power Average
Under 1 W (16) 1 W .. 2 W (102) 2 W .. 4 W (334) 4 W .. 6 W (130) Above 6 W (117) Unknown (1504)
Power Maximum
Under 2 W (35) 2 W .. 4 W (265) 4 W .. 6 W (249) 6 W .. 8 W (176) 8 W .. 10 W (86) Above 10 W (226) Unknown (1166)
Target Market
Consumer (1965) Enterprise (238)
Warranty
None (4) 1 Year (18) 2 Years (4) 3 Years (440) 4 Years (7) 5 Years (1655) 6 Years or more (26) Unknown (49)
Endurance
Under 100 TBW (120) 100 TBW .. 199 TBW (200) 200 TBW .. 499 TBW (472) 500 TBW .. 999 TBW (459) 1000 TBW .. 1999 TBW (368) 2000 TBW .. 3999 TBW (197) 4000 TBW .. 7999 TBW (83) Above 8000 TBW (139) Unknown (165)
Multiple Hardware Versions
No (1461) Yes (742)
RGB Lighting
Yes (56) No (2127) Unknown (20)
PS5 Compatible
Yes (889) No (1302) Unknown (12)
Power Loss Protection
Yes (278) No (1920) Unknown (5)
100 Most Popular Drives (2204 total in DB)
Model & Capacity Type Format Interface Released Controller DRAM
Samsung 990 Pro
Samsung 990 Pro (Pascal + V7)
1 TB 2 TB
TLC
Samsung
176-layer 		M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 Aug 2022 Samsung Pascal 1024 MB
(1 TB model)
Western Digital Black SN770
Western Digital Black SN770
250 GB 500 GB 1 TB 2 TB
TLC
Kioxia
112-layer 		M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 Feb 2022 WD 20-82-10081 DRAM-less
(64 MB HMB)
Samsung PM9A1
Samsung PM9A1
256 GB 512 GB 1 TB 2 TB
TLC
Samsung
128-layer 		M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 Sep 2020 Samsung Elpis 1024 MB
(1 TB model)
Crucial P3 Plus
Crucial P3 Plus (Micron N48R FortisFlash)
500 GB 1 TB 2 TB 4 TB
QLC
Micron
176-layer 		M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 May 2022 Phison E21T DRAM-less
(64 MB HMB)
Samsung 980 PRO
Samsung 980 PRO
250 GB 500 GB 1 TB 2 TB
TLC
Samsung
128-layer 		M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 Sep 2020 Samsung Elpis 1024 MB
(1 TB model)
Western Digital SN850X
Western Digital SN850X (Kioxia TLC BiCS5 512Gb)
1 TB 2 TB 4 TB
TLC
Kioxia
112-layer 		M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 May 2022 WD Triton MP16+ 1024 MB
(1 TB model)
Samsung PM9B1
Samsung PM9B1
256 GB 512 GB 1 TB
TLC
Samsung
128-layer 		M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 2022 88SS1322 DRAM-less
(64 MB HMB)
Kingston KC3000
Kingston KC3000 (Micron B47R)
512 GB 1 TB 2 TB 4 TB
TLC
Micron
176-layer 		M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 Oct 2021 Phison E18 1024 MB
(1 TB model)
Crucial T500
Crucial T500
500 GB 1 TB 2 TB
TLC
Micron
232-layer 		M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 Oct 2023 Phison E25 1024 MB
(1 TB model)
Western Digital SN580
Western Digital SN580
250 GB 500 GB 1 TB 2 TB
TLC
Kioxia
112-layer 		M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 Jun 2023 WD 20-82-10082 DRAM-less
(200 MB HMB)
Kingston FURY Renegade
Kingston FURY Renegade
500 GB 1 TB 2 TB 4 TB
TLC
Micron
176-layer 		M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 Oct 2021 Phison E18 1024 MB
(1 TB model)
Samsung 970 EVO Plus
Samsung 970 EVO Plus (Phoenix + V5)
250 GB 500 GB 1 TB 2 TB
TLC
Samsung
92-layer 		M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 x4 Feb 2019 Samsung Phoenix 1024 MB
(1 TB model)
Crucial P3
Crucial P3
500 GB 1 TB 2 TB 4 TB
QLC
Micron
176-layer 		M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 x4 May 2022 Phison E21T DRAM-less
(64 MB HMB)
Samsung 870 EVO
Samsung 870 EVO (V-NAND V6 512Gb)
500 GB 1 TB 2 TB 4 TB
TLC
Samsung
128-layer 		2.5" SATA 6 Gbps Jan 2021 Samsung MKX Metis 1024 MB
(1 TB model)
Samsung PM981a
Samsung PM981a
256 GB 512 GB 1 TB
TLC
Samsung
92-layer 		M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 x4 2020 Samsung Phoenix 1024 MB
(1 TB model)
Crucial MX500
Crucial MX500 (Micron B47R)
250 GB 500 GB 1 TB 2 TB 4 TB
TLC
Micron
176-layer 		2.5" SATA 6 Gbps 2022 SM2259H 512 MB
(1 TB model)
Samsung PM981
Samsung PM981
256 GB 512 GB 1 TB 2 TB
TLC
Samsung
64-layer 		M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 x4 Aug 2017 Samsung Phoenix 1024 MB
(1 TB model)
Lexar NM790
Lexar NM790
512 GB 1 TB 2 TB 4 TB
TLC
YMTC
232-layer 		M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 2023 MAP1602A DRAM-less
(32 MB HMB)
Western Digital SN740
Western Digital SN740
256 GB 512 GB 1 TB 2 TB
TLC
Kioxia
112-layer 		M.2 2230 PCIe 4.0 x4 May 2022 WD 20-82-10081 DRAM-less
(64 MB HMB)
Samsung 990 Pro
Samsung 990 Pro (Pascal + V8 1Tb)
2 TB 4 TB
TLC
Samsung
236-layer 		M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 2023 Samsung Pascal 2048 MB
(2 TB model)
Western Digital SN850X (w/ Heatsink)
Western Digital SN850X (w/ Heatsink) (Kioxia TLC BiCS5 512Gb)
1 TB 2 TB 4 TB
TLC
Kioxia
112-layer 		M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 May 2022 WD Triton MP16+ 1024 MB
(1 TB model)
Orico O7000
Orico O7000 (YMTC TLC EET1A X3-9070)
512 GB 1 TB 2 TB 4 TB
TLC
YMTC
232-layer 		M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 2022 MAP1602A DRAM-less
(32 MB HMB)
Samsung 990 Evo Plus
Samsung 990 Evo Plus
1 TB 2 TB 4 TB
TLC
Samsung
236-layer 		M.2 2280 PCIe 5.0 x2 Sep 2024 Samsung Piccolo DRAM-less
(64 MB HMB)
SK Hynix Platinum P41
SK Hynix Platinum P41
500 GB 1 TB 2 TB
TLC
SK Hynix
176-layer 		M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 May 2022 Aries 1024 MB
(1 TB model)
Kingston NV3
Kingston NV3 (SM2268XT2 + Kioxia BiCS6 QLC 1Tb)
500 GB 1 TB 2 TB
QLC
Kioxia
162-layer 		M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 Aug 2024 SM2268XT2 DRAM-less
(64 MB HMB)
Lexar NM620
Lexar NM620 (IG5216 + Micron B27B)
256 GB 512 GB 1 TB 2 TB
TLC
Micron
96-layer 		M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 x4 Mar 2021 IG5216 DRAM-less
(64 MB HMB)
Samsung 990 Evo
Samsung 990 Evo
1 TB 2 TB
TLC
Samsung
133-layer 		M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 2024 Samsung Piccolo DRAM-less
(64 MB HMB)
Samsung PM961
Samsung PM961
128 GB 256 GB 512 GB 1 TB
TLC
Samsung
48-layer 		M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 x4 2017 Samsung Polaris 1024 MB
(1 TB model)
XPG Gammix S70 Blade
XPG Gammix S70 Blade (Micron TLC B47R 512Gb)
1 TB 2 TB
TLC
Micron
176-layer 		M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 2021 IG5236 1024 MB
(1 TB model)
